AMARAVATI: Prakasam has become the first district in the state which has no active cases of COVID-19 as the patients contracted with the dreaded virus have cured and discharged from the hospitals. It is reported that the active COVID-19 cases in the district reduced to zero.

"Prakasam is the first district in Andhra Pradesh to have all COVID-19 positive patients recovered and discharged. However, the district will continue to be under surveillance and we recommend people in the district to stay safe," read a statement from the Medical and Health Department of the state.

It is reported that a total of 63 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district. On Saturday, three patients have cured and discharged. With this, the active cases in the district have reduced to zero.

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday registered 48 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 2,205. In the past 24 hours, 101 COVID-19 patients have cured and discharged. With this, the total discharged patients in the state stood at 1,353. According to a bulletin released from the government, the state has recorded one death due to coronavirus taking the total number of fatalities to 49. As of now, there are 803 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Also Read: COVID-19 Update: AP Reports 48 New Cases, Total 2,205