AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 48 new positive cases, with this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has rose to 2,205. According to a health bulletin issued by state medical department, currently there are 803 active cases. AP has reported one death due to the killer virus today and the death toll reached 49 in the state.

A total of 1,353 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date. The state government has conducted testing on 9,628 samples in the past 24 hours, out of which 48 samples were tested positive.

District wise reported COVID-19 cases for the last 24 hours:

Guntur : 9

Kurnool : 9

Nellore: 9

Chittoor : 8

Visakhapatnam : 4

Krishna : 7

Kadapa : 1

West Godavari: 1

On the other hand, the coronavirus recovery rate in the state is also steadily growing with each passing day. Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest recovery rate in the country at 53.44 per cent, which is significantly higher than India's average recovery rate of 32.9 per cent.

A total of 101 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from state-run hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Have a look at the district-wise report: