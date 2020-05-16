AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government has started the fourth phase of ration distribution for over 1.4 crore beneficiaries on Saturday morning, May 16, to ensure no one in the state is left hungry during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

As per the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state government will distributed ration till May 27.

The government will be distributing 5 kgs of rice per person in family, 35 kgs of free rice to Antyodaya Anna Yojana cardholders and one kg of bengal gram dal to all 1,47,24,017 eligible families holding ration cards across the state as part of the fourth phase of ration distribution.

About 29,783 ration shops in 13 districts are distributing ration to people across the state.

Officials have taken all necessary measures to avoid crowd near the ration shops and are taking special care to see that physical distancing is maintained at all shops. Biometric has been mandatory for all ration cardholders. Ration dealers have made sanitizers available at their shops.

The state government has printed tokens and all eligible cardholders will be given tokens by gram volunteers with different time slots throughout the day.

The state government has requested people to maintain physical distancing and wear masks while standing in queue in the ration shops.

