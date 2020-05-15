AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released the first instalment of the 'YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan' scheme, through a video conference from the CM Camp office at Tadepalli today.

As promised around 49 lakh eligible farmers will get Rs. 5,500 as first installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, directly into their bank accounts. YSR Rythu Bharosa is one of the nine 'Navratnalu' welfare schemes promulgated by the YSR Congress Party as part of its manifesto.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that AP government has started this scheme with an aim to provide financial assistance to around 49 lakh farmers across the state. Even though the YSRCP has promised to provide Rs. 12,500 per year as financial assistance to farmers earlier, keeping the farmer’s welfare in view, the amount was increased to Rs. 13,500.

For implementing the Rythu Bharosa scheme, in 2019-20, the Andhra Pradesh government has spent Rs 6,534 crore. Money will be credited into farmers' bank accounts in three installments. Rs 7,500 in the first installment, Rs 4,000 as the second installment in October and Rs 2,000 as the final installment which will be credited on Sankranti, he said.

According to the scheme, all eligible farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 13,500 for farming activities every year. Now, the AP government by allocating Rs. 875 crores has already credited Rs 2,000 into the bank accounts of the farmers in April as a first installment, and the remaining Rs 5,500 of the first installment will be credited into their accounts today.

The State government has allotted Rs. 2,800 crore today for depositing the Rs 5,500 into farmers bank accounts. The number of farmer families benefiting with YSR Rythu Bharosa this time is 2.74 lakh more than last year.

AP government has also provided a toll free number-1902, through which farmers can call for any issues related to the financial assistance, or other issues related to farming activities, soil testing etc.

