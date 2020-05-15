VISKAHPATNAM: DSP of Srikakulam Special Branch Krishna Varma committed suicide at his residence in Visakhapatnam on Friday, May 15 afternoon.

The deputy superintendent of police committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan at his residence in Visakhapatnam beach road allegedly due to his deteriorating health condition. Varma had recently undergone a heart operation.

He had worked as a sub-inspector in Srikakulam district for nearly ten years. Later, he was promoted as DSP.

Police rushed to his residence and shifted his body to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam for autopsy.

Police has filed a case and probing into it. Further details are awaited.

