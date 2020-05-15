PRAKASAM: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy condemned the act of Opposition spreading misinformation that electricity bills in the state have surged. He made it clear that prices of the slabs have not increased and the government is implementing whatever the electricity charges are in the past.

Speaking to media persons, Minister Balineni said that excessive power bills have led to misconceptions among the people. The three-month bill has appeared to be more among the people, he said.

He also said that the increased usage of electricity in the wake of the lockdown due to coronavirus led to excessive power bills and asked authorities to bring awareness among the consumers regarding this.

On Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the energy department officials to defer the collection of electricity bills till June 30 following excessive power bills. The decision was taken by the CM after there were complaints that bills with inflated amounts have being given to consumers. The bills were not given last month due to the lockdown.

