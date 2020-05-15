KURNOOL: Kurnool which is the worst affected district due to COVID-19 is steadily gaining control over the coronavirus pandemic in the district.

The district has witnessed a dip in number of positive COVID-19 cases reporting on a daily basis.

Now, 47 COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatments in state-run hospitals, have completely cured and discharged on Friday, May 15. With this, a total of 390 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Kurnool district.



Out of the 47 discharged patients, 17 were discharged from Kurnool Chaitanya College COVID Care Center, 12 from Nandyala Shantiram District level Government COVID Hospital, nine from Vishwabharathi District Level Government COVID Hospital which is near to Kurnool city, and the rest nine patients were discharged from Kurnool GGH State COVID Hospital.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is also steadily growing with each passing day. Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest recovery rate in the country at 53.44 per cent, which is significantly higher than India's average recovery rate of 32.9 per cent.

