AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 57 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's total coronavirus cases tally to 2,157. A total of 1,252 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state run hospitals till date.

AP currently has 857 active cases and 48 people have so far died due to the killer virus.

According to the bulletin released by health department officials, the state government has conducted testing on 9,038 samples in the past 24 hours, out of which 102 samples were tested positive. Of these 102 positive cases, 45 COVID-19 cases were related to other states - Maharashtra (34), Rajasthan (11).

District wise reported COVID-19 cases for the last 24 hours:

Nellore: 14

Chittoor: 14

Krishna: 9

Kurnool: 8

Anantapur: 4

Vizianagaram: 3

Kadapa: 2

Visakhapatnam: 2

East Godavari: 1

Have a look at the district-wise report: