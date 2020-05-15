AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education on Friday announced the rescheduled dates of AP Intermediate Exams 2020 for two pending subjects. As per the new schedule, Modern Language and Geography examinations will be held on the same day on June 3 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

The inter board has issued orders making it mandatory for wearing face mask to all students who were appearing for these exams, and to follow social distancing.

The board is making arrangements to conduct these two exams at the same centres mentioned earlier. Students can download the hall tickets which were made available for download in the official website: www.bie.ap.gov.in



Initially, these exams were scheduled to be held between April 25 to May 2, 2020, but, were postponed due to imposition of lockdown in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced the most-awaited dates for the rescheduled SSC 10th standard examinations.

According to the new schedule, the examinations will be held from July 10 to 15 this year.

