AMARAVATI: In a major and historic push to strengthen the medical and health infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government on Friday decided to spend Rs 16,500 crores for the construction of new medical colleges and sub-centres under 'Nadu Nedu' ( (Then and Now) Programme.

Taking this decision, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the state authorities to identify suitable lands for the construction of new medical colleges by June 15.

The chief minister, who also envisions the setting up of a medical clinic in every village secretariat, has also decided to embark on a mammoth mission of establishing 10,000 YSR clinics across the state to tackle disasters and pandemics of the magnitude of COVID-19 in future. The government would spend a staggering Rs 2,026 crores to make these village medical clinics a reality. Besides these, the government will also make medical care available through already existing 1,086 sub-centres under the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme. As of now, suitable lands have been identified for the construction of 4,000 sub-centres.

CM YS Jagan, while directing the officials to identify 6,000 more sites for the construction of sub-centres by June 15, set a deadline of March, 2021 for the construction work to be completed..

On the other hand, the state government's plan to construct new medical, nursing colleges and three medical institutions will cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 6,170 crores. The medical institutions will be established in Kadapa district. The AP chief minister also directed the officials to ensure that each nursing college is affiliated to a medical college.

The state government has also decided to allocate 671 crores for the construction of new Primary Health Centers and the development of existing PHCs in the state. Under the 'Nadu- Nedu' programme, Rs 695 cores would be allocated for the development of 52 Area Hospitals while another Rs 541 crores would be spent on community Health Centres.

