AMARAVATI: The India Meteorological Department on Friday, predicted that southwest monsoon to hit the state of Kerala this year with a delayed of four days on June 5.But, the monsoon is likely to arrive in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands four days in advance, in the next 48 hours, said IMD.

Low Pressure continues in Bay of Bengal and will be intensified in the coming 24 hours, said IMD. It is likely to become stronger and develop into a depression and that may form into a cyclonic storm, in the central region of the southern Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 16. This storm will initially travel northwest until May 17th. Later it is likely to travel to the north-eastern part of the Bay of Bengal on May 18th-20th.



As a result of this depression in Bay of Bengal, a mild to moderate rainfall is expected to hit the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh today, May 15. On May 16, AP may also experience low to moderate rainfall with thundershowers, lightning and high winds (30 to 40 km per hour in north-eastern parts of the state on Saturday. On May 17, AP could witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and high winds (30 to 40 km per hour).

