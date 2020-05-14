VISAKHAPATNAM: LG Polymers India, which owns the industrial plant that caused the recent gas leak at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam killing 13 people and affecting hundreds of others, stated on Thursday that the process of transportation of Styrene monomer from the plant to South Korea had begun. The gas reserves within the plant and the tanks at the port are being transported by vessels to South Korea to pre-empt any further risk factors.

“We confirm that the status-quo of the plant remains completely controlled by all measures,” said a press note released by the company.

It further stated that technical experts from its Seoul headquarters have arrived at its Venkatapuram polymers plant and a team of production, environment, and safety experts are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

The company also said that a special task force is presently supporting the bereaved families and visiting the other affected victims at hospitals and their homes. Food and medical services have been organized for returning residents. Various support activities such as supplying medical and household goods and sanitation of homes will be continued, the LG Polymers India statement read.

LG Polymers said that it would continue to work with government agencies to ensure all possible support for bereaved families and affected victims and also a ‘Suraksha Hospital’ has been commissioned to take care of all residents’ health checkups and future treatment.

It will soon set up specialized institutions to conduct surveys on health and environmental impacts and disclose the results transparently.

