AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh total number of COVID-19 cases climbed up to 2,100, with 36 new positive cases reported till Thursday morning, May 14. A total of 1,192 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the hospitals. While 48 people reportedly died due to the coronavirus in the state. So far the State government has conducted COVID-19 tests on 9,256 samples in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin released by state’s medical department on Thursday, 52 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals for the past 24 hours. There are 860 active COVID-19 cases, in the state as of now.

Out of the freshly reported 36 cases, Nellore district has reported the highest number of cases with 15. Followed by Chittoor with nine cases. While Guntur reported five coronavirus positive cases. Two cases were reported each in Kadapa, Krishna and Srikakulam districts. West Godavari district reported one positive case.

Have a look at the Table of the district-wise cases reported till date: