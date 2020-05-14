HYDERABAD: In a measure to bring back people, hailing from Andhra Pradesh and stranded in Hyderabad due to lockdown, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will ply special buses from here to Andhra Pradesh from May 16.

This is a welcome move to evacuate people who reeling under the lockdown impact but here is the rider: Only those who had registered in the Spandana portal sponsored by the Andhra Pradesh government and agree to be quarantined at the various centres arranged in the districts will be allowed to avail off this facility to travel. And tickets will be issued only to such people.

Following the decision of the Central and state governments to go in for relaxations in some sectors from the nationwide lockdown, the APSTRC is gearing up its network to run the bus services. Ever since the Coronavirus scare reared its ugly head, the APSRTC has suspended the advanced booking facility for buses being operated to various destinations in Telangana including Hyderabad. But with more relaxations in lockdown appearing on the horizon, the state transport authorities are weighing the option of resuming this service.

Authorities in various depots across Andhra Pradesh have begun preparations once again following a circular issued recently by RTC Managing Director Madireddy Pratap to Regional Managers (RMs). The circular was intended to alert them to get the buses ready and fit for plying again by May 18.

Buses across the state were off the roads since March 23rd and confined to the depots in the wake of the countrywide lockdown to combat the dreaded coronavirus.

