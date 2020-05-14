AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced the most-awaited dates for the rescheduled SSC 10th standard examinations. As per the new schedule finalized by the state government and the state SSC board, the examinations will be held from July 10th to 15th, between 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.

This brings the stalemate and suspense surrounding these crucial examinations, much to the relief of students and their parents in the state. While finalizing the schedule, the State SSC board has also decided to reduce the number of papers for examinations. It will conduct examinations for only six papers instead of the originally scheduled 11 for Class 10th, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant lockdown. And accordingly, each of the six papers will be for a total of 100 marks. Around six lakh students will be appearing for the SSC examinations for the academic year 2019-20, which had to be postponed due to the enforcement of nationwide lockdown.

Here is the revised schedule of examinations:

July 10- First Language

July 11- Second Language

July 12- English

July 13- Mathematics

July 14 - General Science

July 15-Social Studies

The decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Education Minister Adimolapu Suresh and senior officials of the education department. The state government has reduced the number of examinations to minimise the inconvenience for students in commuting to the examination centres due to the lockdown restrictions. The state government will be making all necessary arrangements in complete adherence to the guidelines in place to stay safe from coronavirus pandemic. The seating arrangement in examination halls will be made in such a way to ensure adequate distance between every two seats as per social distancing norms.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already taken several initiatives to make sure that the academic year is not affected due to the lockdown. It made online teaching available for all the students through live telecasts on Doordarshan, From 8th April, the online classes are being telecast live on Doordarshan's Telugu channel Saptagiri.

The state-run channel has been telecasting live the online classes for the convenience of students across the state between 10 am and 11 am and in the evening from 4 pm to 5 pm.

