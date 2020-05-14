AMARAVATI: With the Andhra Pradesh Government extending the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan Scheme for the second consecutive year on the 15th of this month, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter of gratitude to the to the farmers of the state.

In the letter he mentioned the fact that despite the difficult times due to the coronavirus, the State Government was committed to the farmers welfare. As per the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme , farmers, tenant farmers, eligible cultivators would receive Rs 13,500 per year.

More than 49 lakh farmers across the state will be credited with the financial assistance from the scheme for the second year in a row, while keeping the promise that the farmer will be given the amount before the Kharif season.

As per the scheme an additional Rs 17,500 will be given to the farmers in five consecutive years. As part of the YSR Bharosa scheme farmers were given Rs 50,000, with Rs 12, 500 given annually for four consecutive years.

This amount has now been enhanced and the tenure also increased to one more year. The farmer will now receive Rs. 67,500 instead of Rs.50, 000 and will be given Rs 13, 500 per annum now.

As part of the Rythu Bharosa, in the first installment Rs. 7,500 will be paid in May, the second installment of Rs. 4000 in October and the third installment of Rs.2,000 will be given to the farmers

The financial assistance will be extended to the SC, ST, BC and minority tenant farmers as well as farmers who are cultivating endowments and forest lands.

In the first year of coming to power, 46.69 lakh farmer families were given an amount of Rs 6,534 Crore in 2019-20. This is a record of sorts in the history of the country with regards to farmers welfare.

The state government has also launched a Helpline 1092, specifically for farmers to address their problems.

For the FY 2020-21 farmers have already received Rs 2,000 for the month of April and the Rs 5,500 for the month of May will be credited to their accounts on May 15th.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the AP Government has allocated Rs 3,675 Crore for the famers .

Rythu Bharosa Centres will be opened on May 30th in all village Secretariats in the state.

Quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides will be made available at these centres. Services like soil tastings, agriculture rates, market details, and weather forecasts will be made available through these centres. Next to them Janata Bazaars will be established for the sale of agricultural produce and commodities.

