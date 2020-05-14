AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking extension of AP Chief Secretary (CS) Nilam Sawhney's tenure for a period of six months. The CS will be retiring from her position by June 30, 2020 and in this context, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Central Government seeking her extension as her services are required in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawhney is the first woman Chief Secretary of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. She took charge as the Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh on November 13, 2019.

Before Sawhney’s appointment, Senior IAS officer LV Subrahmanyam served as the chief secretary of the state. He was later, given the post of Director General of AP Human Resources Development Institute at Bapatla.

The Andhra Pradesh government has transferred 11 ASPs to the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB - Liquor and Sand), which was recently set up by the state government to eradicate corruption in sales of sand and liquor. All the IPS officers were posted to the new SEB positions in districts across the state. Kumar Vishwajeet, Chief Secretary of the government, issued an order to this effect on Wednesday.

Also Read: AP Govt Formally Introduces English Medium For Classes 1-6