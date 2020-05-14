AMARAVATI: In a sign of Andhra Pradesh government’s anti-COVID-19 measures yielding positive results, the coronavirus recovery rate in the state is steadily growing by each passing day. Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest recovery rate in the country at 53.44 per cent, which is significantly higher than India's average recovery rate of 32.9 per cent.

As per the statistics of the state medical officials, more than 50 per cent of the patients from 10 districts across the state have recovered and discharged from the government hospitals. Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 2,100 positive COVID-19 cases till date. Out of which, 1,192 coronavirus patients were completely cured and discharged from designated hospitals. With this, the number of patients getting treated in the hospital has come down to 948 which is also coincidentally less than the number of discharged patients.

Prakasam district has reported 63 positive cases till date, out of which 60 patients recovered from the illness and were discharged. Prakasam district thus tops the state with the highest recovery rate of 95.23 per cent.

Even districts like Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna which have witnessed a spate of virus cases, have a recovery rate of above 50 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh reported 36 new coronavirus positive cases reported till Thursday morning, May 14. The state also continues to be at the top in the country in terms of conducting COVID-19 tests. AP has conducted COVID-19 tests on 9,256 samples in the last 24 hours. On Thursday alone, 52 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Take a look at the total number of reported cases in all districts and the number of recovered patients in the table:

Table: