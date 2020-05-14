PRAKASAM: In a ghastly incident, nine persons including seven women were electrocuted after a trailer-tractor they were traveling in hit an electric pole at Raparla in Naguluppalapadu Mandal of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. All the dead were farm labourers and were returning home after day-long work in agricultural fields when the tragedy happened. The driver of the tractor apparently lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the wayside electric pole leading to the electrocution of the nine persons.

Reports suggest that there were 23 people travelling in the trailer of the tractor at the time of the incident. Over-speeding and negligence of the driver are being stated to be the reasons for the accident. The deceased belonged to Machavaram and its surrounding villages in Naguluppalapadu mandal. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. A pall of gloom descended on Machavaram following the roadside tragedy.

AP CM YS Jagan Expresses Shock

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragic incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He sought full details of the accident and directed the district authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured in the incident.

