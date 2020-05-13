VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday set up a 10-bedded YSR clinic in RR Venkatapuram, one of the Visakhapatnam gas leak affected villages, said Dr Sudhakar, Chairman of the Medical Expert Committee.

Speaking to the media, Dr Sudhakar said that this medical clinic has been set up following the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Six medical teams will be working in three different shifts round-the-clock to extend medical assistance to people of all the Vizag gas affected villages, he added.

He said that the state government has appointed the special medical team consisting of 10 experts under his chairmanship, to monitor long-term health issues of the villagers.

Dr Sudhakar said that the medical team comprises experts from neurology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, general medicine, pathology and pediatrics. He added that the committee would look into the public health issues of the gas leak affected villages using a scientific methodology.

He said that the state medical experts of the state have been discussing issues like the long-term impact of the gas leak on these villagers and its future medical repercussions with Rajeev Garg, Director of Central Health Department In Delhi, and also with the experts of Institute of Nuclear Medicine.

Dr Sudhakar said that the State government is issuing health cards to facilitate the treatment of the people of the affected villages.

