VISAKHAPATNAM: Reflecting Andhra Pradesh government's transparent approach towards the Vizag gas leak tragedy, Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas on Wednesday stated that tough action would be initiated against LG polymers company from whose plant near Visakhapatnam the killer styrene gas leakage had occurred. He said unequivocally that the company management's failure in ensuring all the requisite safeguards on its premises had resulted in the mishap. He assured the people of the villages adjoining the plant that the state government would take adequate care to ensure that they are free from any health issues. A p ermanent YSR clinic, which is set up there, would monitor the health condition of the villagers, he added.



Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam, he urged the people not to believe any conspiracy theories and also expressed his anger over the smear campaign being deliberately carried out against MP Vijayasai Reddy. Srinivas said that Vijaysai Reddy, along with ministers and YSRCP leaders had an overnight sleepover in one of the areas affected by the gas leakage with a positive intent to restore confidence among the residents there. He asserted that the state government would support the affected people in every aspect and help them till normalcy returns to all the gas leak-hit villages.

