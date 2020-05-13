VIJAYAWADA: It was Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was the first in the country to announce a financial package for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, said Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Speaking to Sakshi TV on Wednesday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his televised address to the nation on Tuesday night, had spoken about these same aspects which the Chief Minister had requested earlier. "Prime Minister Modi had spoken about the same items when he announced the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus package,'' he said.

"We will be making payments to MSMEs starting from the 22nd of this month," he said. The minister stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had explained the details of the discussion which he had with the Prime Minister over a video conference earlier.

The Industries Minister reminded that the Chief Minister had also written a letter to the prime minister seeking an industrial package as well.

While talking about the Rs 20 lakh crore financial economic stimulus, Mekapati expressed hope that the Centre's package would be beneficial for the MSME and agriculture sectors.

He also recalled that CM YS Jagan had taken effective measures to control the spread of coronavirus and instilled confidence among workers and people in general. Industries and MSMEs are slowly re-starting in the state, Mekapati said, adding that steps have been taken to increase production gradually.

