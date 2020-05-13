ANANTAPUR: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is likely to resume its bus services in the state from May 18. Buses across the state were off the roads since March 23rd and remain confined to their respective depots in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to combat Coronavirus pandemic. RTC managing Director Madireddy Pratap has issued a circular to Regional Managers (RMs) of various depots across the state alerting them to get the buses ready and fit for plying again by May 18.



The RTC management has already decided to allow online ticket booking facility to even local buses, when the bus services are resumed. This move is intended to pre-empt further spread of COVID-19 through physical exchange of currency notes in the buses. If there are seats vacant, conductors of the buses can book the tickets for passengers using online transaction apps like PhonePe and Google Pay.

Following the decision of the Central and state governments to go for relaxations in some sectors from the nationwide lockdown, the state road transport authorities have reportedly decided to run the bus services again from May 18th. After receiving the circular from the RTC MD, Anantapur Regional Manager Sumant has alerted depot Managers to keep the buses ready for operation across the district.

Anantapur depot officials have planned to run 635 buses initially, as per the directives from the RTC MD. As part of the new precautionary guidelines issued by the state government in this regard, RTC officials in Anantapur are making necessary arrangements to ensure compliance with the norms to prevent the spread of the virus. As part of it, the seating capacity has been reduced in every bus to maintain the space between every two seats to ensure social distancing.

