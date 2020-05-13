VISAKHAPATNAM: Officials have started Sshipment of Styrene gas from the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram near Visakhapatnam, back to the company's headquarters in South Korea. This is being done as per the directions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Shipment of the 13,000 tonnes of styrene gas commenced from Tuesday night.

Officials say that there is a total of 13,048 tonnes at the plant. The evacuation process of 3209 Styrene from the M 5,111A and 111B tanks at the LG Polymers plant commenced in the night. Officials are taking 20 tonnes of gas per each tanker, by road. Collector Vinay Chand spoke to port officials and representatives of the respective companies to ship back 9,869 tonnes of Styrene in the T2 and T3 tanks located in the port area.

As of now, a total of 7,919 tonnes of Styrene from the T2 and T3 tanks have been loaded into shipping vessel Arhan. Arrangements have been made to shift the remaining gas through a shipping vessel named Nord Magic to South Korea by May 17.

About 8,000 tonnes of styrene will be shipped by a container vessel on Monday and another will carry the remaining 5,000 in the next couple of days," Visakhapatnam district Collector V Vinay Chand told the Chief Minister via video conference.

The Andhra Pradesh government authorities took up the issue with the Ministry of Shipping and arranged a special container to send the chemical back to Seoul.

