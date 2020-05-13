AMARAVATI: Lalitha Jewellers Mart private limited on Wednesday donated Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the state’s initiatives to combat COVID-19. Lalitha Jewelers CMD Kirman Kumar called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore.



A host of celebrities and public personalities in the Telugu states have been doing their bit by donating money to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in this time of crisis. Many people hailed the efforts of the state government led by YS Jagan for effectively fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to extend support to Andhra Pradesh in COVID-19 crisis, Indian Bank Deputy General Manager Prasad has handed over a demand draft for Rs 30 lakh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Similarly, Saptagiri Rural Bank Regional Manager Ramakrishna has handed over a DD for Rs 17 lakh to the chief minister.

Even the ‘Association of Former Judges’ also came forward and made a contribution of Rs 6.15 lakh to both AP and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds.

A host of others including non-resident Indians (NRIs) from the US, Dr.G Srinivasa Reddy, Dr. Lalitha, Ramana Reddy and Manohari have donated Rs. 50 lakh to the AP CMRF. Dr Srinivas Reddy's family members Guddeti Narasimha Reddy (Gundlakunta) and Dr ML Narayana Reddy (Jammalamadugu) have handed over a cheque of donation to AP Chief Minister in the presence of YSR Congress Party MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy.

