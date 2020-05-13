AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 48 coronavirus cases till Wednesday morning. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 2,137. Significantly, 86 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus in the state in the last 24 hours. This number is incidentally higher than the number of cases being reported every day. Kurnool reported one COVID-19 death on Wednesday taking the number of virus-related fatalities to 47 in the state.

According to the bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, there are currently 948 active COVID-19 cases in the state. So far, 1,142 patients have been completely cured and discharged from state-run hospitals.

Out of the 48 freshly reported COVID-19 cases, Guntur district has reported the highest number of cases at 12 while Chitoor recorded 11 cases. Following them were Kurnool district with seven new coronavirus cases. Four cases were registered in East Godavari district. Anantapur and Krishna districts have reported three cases each.

The State government has conducted COVID-19 tests on 9,284 samples in the last 24 hours.

Have a look at the district wise reported and discharged cases till date:

Table: