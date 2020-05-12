VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday, said that,’there was no need of fear or panic now,’ while visiting the surrounding areas of the LG Polymers chemical plant, to review the current situation in the places affected by the LG Polymers gas leakage near Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the YSRCP MP said that the Andhra Pradesh Government's aim was to instill confidence and reassure the public. He added that the situation in the villages was completely under control. He requested the people to not fear or panic and assured that the Government would support each one of them.

He informed that the Ministers and YSRCP MPs had camped and slept at the villages last night, in a bid to assure people that there was nothing to worry and that it was completely safe now.

Vijayasai Reddy said that the Village Volunteers would conduct a survey and the areas where the gas had leaked would be completely made into a safe & green zone.

It has been announced that 25 tonnes of fodder would be supplied for the local livestock. The MP said that the Government apart from providing lunch and dinner all facilities for the people in the areas. He reiterated that the welfare of the people was the sole responsibility of the government. He also said that the situation in the areas surrounding the plant have already come to normal.

Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was constantly monitoring the situation. '' Special medical teams are working to prevent diseases related to the eye, lungs, kidneys and skin,'' he said. The Collector also stated that the medical camp would continue for another month and that a special dispensary was being set up for the locals. He said that a preliminary report on the guidelines as to how to live in the villages now was submitted to the Government.

