AMARAVATI: Upon the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, four Ministers along with two YSRCP MPs camped at the five affected villages near the LG Polymers chemical plant, and spent the night on Monday. This was done in order to create confidence among the villagers, dispel any fears among them, and encourage them to stay in their homes. Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Botsa Satyanarayana, Avanti Srinivasa Rao and Dharmana Krishna Das, along with Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayanaslept in the gas leak affected villages. Senior YSRCP leader and Raya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy also slept outdoors in one of the gas leak affected villages.

Speaking to the media, on Tuesday morning the MP said that the state government has taken this decision, to remove all their fears and instill confidence in public to stay back in their villages, apart from providing compensation to victims.

Avanti Srinivasa Rao who stayed in the home of a victim at Padmanagar, said that situation was completely under control in the village, and it was completely safe to stay now.

Minister Kannababu, said that he had stayed with villagers for a night along with officials, and all the villagers slept peacefully after four days subsequent to the gas leak accident. With all the arrangements made by the state government, normalcy has been restored in the villages. He said that the people have slept peacefully, due to assurance given by the state government over their safety.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satynarayana slept in the home of a victim in Venkatadri Nagar, while Minister Dharmana Krishna Das slept in the SC and BC colony.

The Ministers assured villagers that state government would soon set up medical camps in all the gas leak affected villages. The Ministers have also said that state government will conduct a survey in the villages from today with the help of Village Volunteers.

