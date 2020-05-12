NEW DELHI: With the gradual lifting of the lockdown in the country, the Indian Railways has announced that it will resume the services but would run a limited number trains across several routes from May 12. Bookings were open on the IRCTC website on Monday.

Railway authorities have planned special trains which would mainly through the national capital, Delhi.

Here are the details of the special trains going specifically through the Telugu states:

Route: Bangalore-New Delhi

Train Number: 02691

Service: Daily

To Pass Through: Anantapur, Guntakal Junction, Secunderabad Junction, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi Stations

Start Date: 12.05.2020

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Route: New Delhi-Bangalore

Train Number: 02692

Service: Daily

To Pass Through: Jhansi, Bhopal, Nagpur, Secunderabad Junction, Guntakal Junction, Anantapur Stations

Start Date: 12.05.2020

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Route: Chennai Central - New Delhi

Train Number: 02433

Service: Friday and Sunday

To Pass Through: Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra Stations

Start: 15.05.2020

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Route: New Delhi-Chennai Central

Train Number: 02434

Service: Wednesday and Friday

To Pass Through: Agra, Jhansi, Bhopal, Nagpur, Warangal, Vijayawada Stations

Start Date: 13.05.2020

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Route: Secunderabad - New Delhi

Train Number: 02437

Service: Wednesday

To Pass Through: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi Stations

Start Date: 20.05.2020

As per reports over 82,317 passengers booked 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore were booked for special trains for the next seven days.

