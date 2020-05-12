NEW DELHI: With the gradual lifting of the lockdown in the country, the Indian Railways has announced that it will resume the services but would run a limited number trains across several routes from May 12. Bookings were open on the IRCTC website on Monday.
Railway authorities have planned special trains which would mainly through the national capital, Delhi.
Here are the details of the special trains going specifically through the Telugu states:
Route: Bangalore-New Delhi
Train Number: 02691
Service: Daily
To Pass Through: Anantapur, Guntakal Junction, Secunderabad Junction, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi Stations
Start Date: 12.05.2020
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Route: New Delhi-Bangalore
Train Number: 02692
Service: Daily
To Pass Through: Jhansi, Bhopal, Nagpur, Secunderabad Junction, Guntakal Junction, Anantapur Stations
Start Date: 12.05.2020
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Route: Chennai Central - New Delhi
Train Number: 02433
Service: Friday and Sunday
To Pass Through: Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra Stations
Start: 15.05.2020
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Route: New Delhi-Chennai Central
Train Number: 02434
Service: Wednesday and Friday
To Pass Through: Agra, Jhansi, Bhopal, Nagpur, Warangal, Vijayawada Stations
Start Date: 13.05.2020
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Route: Secunderabad - New Delhi
Train Number: 02437
Service: Wednesday
To Pass Through: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi Stations
Start Date: 20.05.2020
As per reports over 82,317 passengers booked 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore were booked for special trains for the next seven days.
