KURNOOL: The central team which had earlier arrived in Andhra Pradesh to take stock of the current situation of COVID-19, especially in Kurnool, inspected the Urban Health Centre in the outer city of Nandyal on Tuesday, May 12.

The team consisting of Dr Madhumita Dubey and Dr Sanjay Sadhukhan visited the community quarantine centre in Chapirevu village in Nandyal district and inquired about the facilities. They expressed satisfaction over the measures being implemented by the state government to battle against the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The team is scheduled to stay in Kurnool district for one week.

The team has appreciated the efforts of Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for effectively controlling coronavirus, and conducting more COVID-19 tests which help in faster identification of COVID-19 cases. Andhra Pradesh has conducted coronavirus tests on 1,91,874 people till now.

The central team will also share its expertise with the state's officials for effectively tackling the virus and contain its spread. The team will submit a detailed report to centre after studying the current situation in the state for one week.

