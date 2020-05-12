SRIKAKULAM: Two persons, including a brother and sister were killed and two others injured in a car accident on Monday morning. As per reports the victims were travelling in a car, when the driver hit a stationery truck parked on the road at Koshta village of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district in the wee hours of Monday. It appeared that the car driver who was driving at a high speed, was trying to overtake a lorry and crashed into the truck unaware that it was stationery.

The deceased were identified as Madiya Dillishwar Rao (22) and Madiya Vasantha (20) who belonged to Chinna Narayanapuram of Mandasa mandal. The driver Murthy and Kusuma (8) were severely injured in the accident and Kusuma's condition is stated to be critical.

According to police, Dillishwar Rao and Vasantha were reportedly returning from their uncle's home to their native place along with their uncle's daughter Kusuma in the car.

After reaching Koshta near Ranasthalam mandal, the speeding car hit a stationary truck parked without any warning lights on the road. The duo who were in the back seats of the car were killed on the spot. The injured driver and girl were rushed to RIMS hospital in Srikakulam in an ambulance. Family members were informed about the accident and the bodies were taken to the RIMS hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway, police said. Meanwhile pall of gloom descended over the accident in Chinna Narayanapuram where the deceased belonged.

Also Read: Vizag Gas Leak: ‘No Need To Panic Now,’ Says YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy