AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh tops the country in terms of conducting COVID-19 tests and in implementing anti-COVID-19 measures. The state continues to maintain its good record in the rate of recovery of Coronavirus patients, conduct of most COVID-19 tests, low death toll and gradual decline in positive cases reported across the state.

Recovery Rate:

According to AP medical and health department officials, Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest recovery rate in the country with 51.49 percent while the recovery rate in India is 31.86 percent. So far, 1,056 people have been discharged from the state-run hospitals in AP.

Death Rate:

According to latest statistics, the death rate across AP due to COVID-19 is at 2.24 per cent. This is significantly below the national average.

Positive COVID-19 Cases:

Across the country, the rate of positive cases is 4.02 per cent as per latest data. But in Andhra Pradesh, the rate of positive cases is only 1.07 per cent, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases gradually decreasing in the state.

COVID-19 Testing:

Andhra Pradesh has conducted coronavirus tests on 1,91,874 people till now. Across the country, the rate of positive cases is 4.02 per cent. In the past 24 hours, the state government has conducted testing on 10,730 samples. On an average, AP has carried out 3,593 tests per million population, which is one of the highest in India.

