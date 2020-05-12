AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government has witnessed a dip in number of COVID-19 positive cases, said Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary of Health. He expressed hope that the state government will efficiently gain control over the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that out of the 33 newly reported coronavirus cases on Tuesday in the state, most cases have connection with Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has emerged as a super-spreader. He has asked people not to panic over the spread of virus as all the migrant workers who were returning from other states were being shifted to quarantine centres.

Jawahar Reddy said Andhra Pradesh tops in the country in terms of number of COVID-19 testing and also ranks high from 27 other countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Bulgaria and some other countries in the world. On an average, AP is conducting testing 3,593 people per million population, which is one of the highest. Andhra Pradesh has conducted coronavirus tests on 1,91,874 people till now, he said.

The Chief Secretary said that state government is focusing to protect old age people from getting infected with coronavirus, people with hyper-tension, diabetes, kidney failure and heart problem patients, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, adding people under these five categories were considered as high risk for COVID-19.

Jawahar Reddy said that AP has recorded the highest recovery rate in the country with 51.49 percent, which is higher than India's average recovery rate of 31.86 per cent. He also said that so far 1,056 people have been discharged from the state-run hospitals in AP.

He said that COVID-19 positive cases rate in the country is 4.02 per cent, but in AP the rate of positive cases is only 1.07 per cent.

Also Read: AP Tops Country In COVID-19 Testing, Recovery Rate