AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, and the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to 2,051. So far, 1,056 patients have completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals.

There are 949 COVID-19 patients who are currently being treated in the COVID-19 designated hospitals.

One death was reported from the state today taking the toll to 46.

According to bulletin released by state government on Tuesday, 10,730 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 33 have tested positive for the killer virus. Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases with 10, while Kurnool and Nellore districts have reported nine coronavirus positive cases each. Four cases were reported in Krishna, followed by East Godavari district with one new COVID-19 case.

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 recovery rate has increased as the number of active reported COVID-19 cases were less than recoveries and discharging cases in the state. Fifty-eight coronavirus patients have been recovered from the virus for the past 24 hours.

District-wise discharged patients for the last 24 hours:

Krishna -35

Kurnool-17

Anatapur-3

Kadapa- 1

Srikakulam- 1

West Godavari-1



Have a look at the district wise patients discharged across the state till now: