AMARAVATI: Around 889 people of Andhra Pradesh, who were stranded in Chennai have reached Srikakulam railway station on Tuesday in ‘Shramik Special’ trains that are being operated by Indian Railways. The AP government has shifted all of them to quarantine centres.

Out of the 889 people, 685 are fishermen and the rest 204 are migrant workers, who were struck in Chennai due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

All the passengers will be medically screened following protocol and then they will be sent to quarantine centres in the state. They will be sent back to their homes once they test negative for COVID-19 after completing their quarantine period of 14 days.

The state government has also arranged 30 special buses for shifting all the 889 people to quarantine centres.

The Indian Railways is running Shramik Special trains to transport migrant workers and others who are stranded at different places due to COVID-19 imposed lockdown. In a similar way, the Central government is bringing back stranded Indians from other countries as part of a mega evacuation programme "Vande Bharat".

So far, 70,756 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 22,454 have been recovered and discharged from hospital, according to the Union Ministry. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,018 coronavirus cases till now and 975 have recovered from the killer virus.

