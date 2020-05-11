VISAKHAPATNAM: As promised by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rs 10,000 will be distributed from Tuesday to around 15,000 families in the villages that were affected by the gas leak from LG Polymers factory, Visakhapatnam district collector Vinay Chand said.

He also said that the government will provide employment to families who were affected by the Vizag gas leak. The state government has already distributed Rs one crore ex-gratia each to kin of the deceased victims, he further added.

He also said that YS Jagan has directed officials to send back the remaining 12,000 to 13,000 tonnes of styrene in Visakhapatnam's LG Polymers Company to Korea via sea route using ships, adding that the process has been initiated and styrene will be shipped to Korea within three to five days.

Chand said that situation is under complete control at LG Polymers, adding that YS Jagan has instructed officials to extend all possible help to the families of Vizag gas leak.

Vinay said that all the recovered Vizag gas leak victims along with those who were shifted to safer places will be shifted back to their villages by Monday evening.

All the styrene gas-affected villages has been completely cleaned and now they are safe to stay, the collector said.

He even acknowledged that medical workers and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) sanitation teams have worked relentlessly in all the affected villages.

