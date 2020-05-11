AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to shift recovered Vizag gas leak victims from hospitals to their villages by this evening, May 11.

The CM held a review meeting through video conferencing with state officials over the relief measures taken up for the victims of Visakhapatnam gas leak accident. The meeting was attended by ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Avanti Srinivas, Kurasala Kannababu. Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni and DGP Gautam Sawang were also present in the meeting.

The CM also asked the ministers to stay overnight in the affected villages.

Officials briefed CM YS Jagan over the relief measures which were being taken up in the affected villages and arragements which were being made to shift the recovered gas leak victims to their villages.

The ministers distributed cheques of Rs eight crores to eight families of victims who died in the Vizag gas leak tragedy. A total of 12 persons were killed in the accident.

