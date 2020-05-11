AMARAVATI: In accordance with the central guidelines for lockdown relaxations, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has decided to allow shops to open in the permitted zones from morning 7:00 am to evening 7:00 pm. This was announced on Sunday during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the COVID-19 control measures and procedures taken in the state at the Camp Office in Tadepalli. The officials also discussed the measures to be taken on how to handle the traffic between the states, when the inter-state borders are opened after the lockdown is lifted.

Speaking at the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the fear of virus could be removed from people's minds only by educating people about the precautionary measures to be taken and maintaining physical distancing. Commissioner of Medical and Health, Katamani Bhaskar gave the latest updates over the precautionary measures taken for COVID-19 prevention in the state. Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force on migrant workers, Krishna Babu gave details about state's preparedness on how they would be handling the Telugu NRIs who were returning to Andhra Pradesh from various countries today.

The Chief Minister and the officials also discussed in detail about the health protocols to be followed to safeguard the health of the public after the lockdown is lifted in the state.

The CM directed the authorities to formulate a health protocol on how the isolation process should be and what sort of medical tests should be conducted when a person enters Andhra Pradesh from another state.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that , " As part of coronavirus control measures which started with a single testing lab in the state, has reached a level where we are now conducting the highest number of tests in the country today. If we work hard we can control and prevent the spread of the virus," he told the officials.

