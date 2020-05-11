AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who had announced Rs one crore ex-gratia to kin of Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy has fulfilled his promise in a span of just five days.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, May 11, handed over cheques to the affected families of the deceased. Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Botsa Satyanarayana and Avanti Srinivas distributed cheques of Rs eight crores to eight families of victims who died in the Vizag gas leak tragedy.

Twelve persons were killed and several others hospitalised due to LG Polymers styrene gas leak on May 7 this year at RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam.

The CM had also announced Rs 25,000 financial aid to those who had received primary care treatment while granting Rs one lakh to victims who got hospitalized and get treatment for two or more days. Along with that, a Rs 10 lakh compensation will be given to patients who will be on ventilator treatment.

YS Jagan has assured the villagers that Rs 10,000 will be given to around 15,000 families in the villages that were affected by the gas leak from LG Polymers Factory.

