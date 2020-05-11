WEST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Police arrested Jana Sena Party ZPTC candidate and 10 others on Monday for playing cards and seized Rs 79,200 from them in Bavaipalem village of West Godavari district.

Jana Sena Party ZPTC candidate Surendra Mylavarapu was caught by Nidamarru police officers while playing cards along with his friends.

Nidamarru sub-inspector Hanumatu Nagaraju said that around 10 people gathered in a shed in the outskirts of Bavaipalem village and were playing cards when police reached the spot on receiving information.

All of them have been taken into custody.

