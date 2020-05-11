AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 recovery rate has increased as the number of active reported COVID-19 cases were less than recovery and discharging cases in the state.

In the past 24 hours, AP reported only 38 positive cases and 73 coronavirus patients were recovered from the killer virus. As the number of patients getting discharged from the hospital is increasing at a fast pace, the recovery rate has also increased.

AP currently has 975 active COVID-19 cases and 45 people have died due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 2,018 cases till now. The total number of active cases in the state is also less than the number of total number of discharged cases which stands at 998.

The state government has conducted testing on 7,409 samples out of which 38 tested positive COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

District wise discharged patients for the last 24 hours:

Kurnool - 28

Guntur -22

Nellore-14

Krishna -5

Kadapa- 2

Srikakulam- 2

Have a look at the district wise patients discharged across the state till now: