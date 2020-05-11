KURNOOL: Kurnool district continues to top the list in the State of Andhra Pradesh with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases. With 16 people infected with coronavirus in the last 48 hours , the number of people affected in Kurnool district so far has gone up to 575 cases . Of these, 267 have been discharged and 16 have died. The latest COVID-19 update on Monday reported 2,018 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the 13 reported cases, 11 were from Kurnool town, one each in Nandyal and Adoni. Another person died of the virus in Kurnool. So far, 357 people in Kurnool and 112 in Nandyal have been infected.

On Sunday evening 28 people who recovered were discharged from the hospital here. Six of them were discharged from the COVID-19 designated Hospital near Santhiram near Nandyal, 19 from Vishwabharathi Hospital near Kurnool and three from Chaitanya College Government COVID Care Centre in Kurnool.

The positive aspect is that the number of people being discharged from the district is also increasing far, 267 Corona winners have recovered and discharged from the hospitals in the past four days.



Among those released on Sunday 23 were males and five were females. Of these 20 were residents of Kurnool, one from Atmakur, six from Nandyal and one from Kodumoor. Of these, two were between the ages of 60 and 70, 12 were between the ages of 40 and 60, and 14 were between the ages of 20 and 40. They were sent home in a special ambulance and paid RS 2,000 as per the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The latest COVID-19 update on Monday reported 2,018 cases in Andhra Pradesh. There were more than 975 active cases, 998 were discharged from the hospital, and no further deaths reported. Chittoor reported nine active cases where eight of them had visited the Koyembedu market in Tamil Nadu.



