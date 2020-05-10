VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP senior leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, on Sunday lodged a complaint with Andhra Pradesh cyber crime police against users posting offensive messages, using objectionable language on him and the party through fake social media accounts.

In a written complaint to the Cyber Crime Police, Vijayasai Reddy alleged that several users were intentionally trying to defame and tarnish his reputation by creating fake social media accounts in his name. Stringent action should be taken against those who take part in such activities, he requested the police through his complaint.

Speaking to media persons after submitting the complaint the YSRCP MP said that, 'The cyber crime police had already began investigations and the persons behind this would not be spared and action will be taken under cyber laws,'' he said.

He also said that those who are sharing the posts created by these fake handles will also be be punished under the relevant laws. The persons who are involved in creating fake posts would be caught by the cyber police wherever they are located , he warned.



