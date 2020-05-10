AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday focused on the issue of reservations in teachers recruitment in the tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh at a review meeting held here. He directed the officials to come up with a plan of action to safeguard the interests of the tribals in this recruitment. This was due to the Supreme Court's recent order quashing GO No 3 which sought to give 100 per cent reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in the recruitment of teachers in schools falling within the scheduled areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Reviewing the issue with State Advocate General Subramanyam Sriram , the chief minister urged him to initiate necessary legal measures to protect the interests of tribals.

The Supreme Court on April 23rd quashed a January 2000 order of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh that provided for 100 per cent reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in the recruitment of teachers in schools of the scheduled areas.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent adverse ruling, there was widespread fear among tribal communities. Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Tribes brought the matter to the Chief Minster's attention. Based on their request, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to thoroughly study the verdict of the Supreme Court and come up with a plan of action besides legal remedies to tackle this.

The Chief Minister also ordered officials to speak to the officials of the Telangana government and co-ordinate with them in this regard. Since the GO was released during the erstwhile United Andhra Pradesh, the order will have an impact on both the states, he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly last year passed two Bills that enable setting up of separate Commissions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to safeguard their interests.

