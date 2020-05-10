VISAKHAPATNAM: Affected families of the gas leak tragedy will receive their ex-gratia sum in the next two days, Visakhapatnam Collector Vinay Chand said on Sunday. He said that the process has begun and cheques will be handed over to the affected families in the next one or two days.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the kin of the deceased in the Vizag Polymers gas leak tragedy, and free treatments for the patients.

The collector said that the gas leakage at the LG Polymers plant is under control, and the styrene gas leakage has now reached zero per cent, adding experts from Mumbai and Delhi are relentlessly monitoring the situation at LG polymers where styrene gas leakage had occurred.

Twelve persons have perished in the tragic styrene gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant located at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday morning. A few hundred others have been admitted to hospitals after inhaling the toxic gas.

He said that the state government has constituted committees at both state and district level to inquire into the causes of the leakage.

Five villages surrounding the LG polymers plant will be sanitized, he said, adding people will be allowed in the villages only after taking the experts suggestions into consideration.

He also mentioned that the samples of the soil and water in the areas affected by the gas leakage were collected by experts from National Environmental Engineering Institute for testing.

Appealing people of the affected villages not to go into the villages, the collector said that the sanitization process will begin in on or two days.

He also made clear that the people will be allowed into the villages after taking all safety precautions.

Also Read: Vizag Gas Leak: AP Govt Releases Rs 30 Crore For Ex gratia Payment