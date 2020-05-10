AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh registered 50 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 1,980, health officials said.

According to the bulletin released by state health officials, 5 cases were reported from Anantapur district, 16 in Chittoor district, 6 in Guntur district, 1 in YSR district, 1 in Krishna district, 1 in Visakhapatnam district, 2 in Prakasam district, 5 in Nellore district and 13 corona cases in Kurnool district.

A total of 38 people have been cured and discharged from hospiatls in last 24 hours. So far, 925 people have been recovered from the illness.

No virus related fatalities have been reported on on Saturday. The death toll stands at 45 in the state.

At present, there are a total of 1,010 active cases who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Check out the list of district-wise COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh: