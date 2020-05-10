AMARAVATI: In a major reshuffle, the state government has transferred 27 IAS officers on Sunday. These transfers were made in line to accommodate the new Joint Collector system in the State. The government issued orders to this effect. The post of JC-I is re-designated as JC, Rythu Bharosa and Revenue (JC-RB&R). A new post is created with the designation as JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development. These posts will be filled by IAS officers as per the new order. The existing post of JC of all the districts is re-designated as JC, Aasara and Welfare. This will be filled by a State Civil Service officer, as per the order.

The Government has directed Anantapuram Joint collector S Dilli Rao to report to General Administration Department (GAD)

The officials and their postings are as follows:

Sumith Kumar, Srikakulam JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue Srikakulam

K Srinivasulu, Srikakulam JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

G Christ Kishore Kumar , Vizianagaram JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue, Vizianagaram

Mahesh Kumar Raviraala, Vizianagaram JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development

M Venugopal Reddy, Visakhapatnam JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

P Arun Babu, Visakhapatnam JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

G Laxmi Shah, East Godavari JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

Keerthi Chekuri JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

Venkatramana Reddy, West Godavari JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

Himanshu Shukla, West Godavari JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

K Madhavi Latha, Krishna JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

Shivshanker Lotheti JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

AS Dinesh Kumar, Guntur JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

P Prashanthi JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

J Venkata Murali, Prakasam JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

TS Chetan, Prakasam JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

V Vinodkumar ,Nellore JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

N Prabhakar Reddy,Nellore JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

D Markandeyulu, Chittoor JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

Veerabrahmaiah , Chittoor JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

M Gouthami, YSR Kadapa JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

Saikanth Verma,YSR Kadapa JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

Nishanth Kumar,Anantapuram JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

Lavanya Veni ,Anantapuram JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

Ravi Subhash,Kurnool JC, Rythu Bharosa, Revenue

S Ramasunder Reddy, Kurnool JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development.

These appointments come after the Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to appoint three joint collectors (JCs) of the IAS cadre in each district. The move aims to provide responsive, accountable governance in a corruption-free environment keeping a special focus on the welfare of all sections of the society.

