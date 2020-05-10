It may be recollected that during his swearing- in ceremony as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after concluding is speech, he went up to his mother YS Vijayamma who hugged him and burst into tears. Seeing her get emotional, YS Jagan gently wiped her tears as he embraced her. This emotional moment brought tears to the eyes of onlookers and thousands of people gathered at the stadium.