AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished everyone on the occasion of Mother's Day. Taking to Twitter, he wrote," A confidante, a mentor, a caregiver & most importantly an inspiration; a very Happy Mother's Day to all the remarkable mothers who don various hats in their lifetime. Truly, there is no love like a mother's love," he tweeted in his message.
It may be recollected that during his swearing- in ceremony as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after concluding is speech, he went up to his mother YS Vijayamma who hugged him and burst into tears. Seeing her get emotional, YS Jagan gently wiped her tears as he embraced her. This emotional moment brought tears to the eyes of onlookers and thousands of people gathered at the stadium.
The spectators were touched by the mother-son bonding in an emotional moment on the big screen. The scene had special significance also because of the hardships which Dr YSR's family was subjected to after his untimely demise in September 2009.