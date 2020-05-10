VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Joint Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the fourth phase of ration distribution to the poor would commence from May 16, as per the orders of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, she said that delivery of essential goods would commence from the 16th of this month, where white ration cardholders will be given 5 kg of free rice to each member of family.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holders will be given 35 kg of free rice and 10 kg of free rice for Annapurna cardholder will be given, she said. Each card holder will be given one Kg of dal free along with the rice.

The Collector stated that beneficiaries must adhere to government regulations at the time of availing ration. Precautionary measures of wearing face masks and following the six-foot distance in the queue as part of social distancing must be followed, she said. Sanitisers will be set up at all Fair Price Shops as the bio-metric fingerprint is mandatory while taking ration from the dealers, she said.

The Joint Collector said that the essential goods would also be distributed to the poor who do not have a ration card as per the Chief Minister's orders. Special vehicles are also being arranged to deliver ration for beneficiaries during the next phase of distribution, which will commence from September 1, she said.

A total of 1,47,24,017 families with white ration cards across the state received essential supplies as part of the third phase which was held on April 29th.

