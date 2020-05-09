VISAKHAPATNAM: LG Polymers, the company behind the gas leak tragedy that has killed 12 people and left several ill, has apologized in the aftermath of the incident.

Twelve persons perished in the tragic styrene gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant located at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday morning. A few hundred others have been admitted to hospitals after inhaling the toxic gas.

"We assure you that we are doing our best to extend all the possible support to ensure people and their families who have been affected by the incident are taken care off,” a statement released by the company said.

“Our teams are working day and night with the government to asses the impact of the damage caused and create concrete measures to deliver an effective package that can be implemented immediately,” it read.

LG Chem, which acquired Hindustan Polymers, set up the plant in 1997 under the name of LG Polymers India Private Limited (LG PI). Last year, the company reported revenues of $223 billion and a net profit of $6.3 billion.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday fined interim penalty of Rs 50 crore to the LG Polymers company saying “there appears to be a failure to comply with the said Rules and other statutory provisions” and it ordered the company to deposit the initial amount Rs 50 crore at the Visakhapatnam District collector's office.

Following the gas leak tragedy, Gopalapatnam police filed a criminal case against the LG Polymers India under sections 278, 284, 285, 337, 338, 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to IPC, Section 278 pertains to making atmosphere noxious to health, Section 284 for negligent conduct with respect to a poisonous substance, Section 285 pertains to negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter, Section 337 for causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and Section 338 for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.